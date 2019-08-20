Man caught for smuggling 3,000 sachets of chewing tobacco in car panels

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old Malaysian man was caught with 3,000 sachets of chewing tobacco at Tuas Checkpoint last Friday (Aug 16).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that its officers spotted anomalies in the window panels of the man's Malaysia-registered car.

They found the tobacco sachets concealed in the vehicle's modified door panels.

The case was referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

It is an offence to import, distribute or sell chewing tobacco.

People who are found guilty can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

In November last year, a 41-year-old man was sentenced to five weeks' jail and fined $250 for bringing 4,560 sachets of chewing tobacco into Singapore. He was the fourth person ever to be convicted and jailed for importing the illegal goods.