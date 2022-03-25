Man caught after allegedly using stolen credit card info to buy goods worth $4.3k

A 38-year-old man who allegedly used stolen credit card information to purchase at least $4,300 worth of electronic products online was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

In a statement yesterday, the police said they seized some of the goods, including a music keyboard, computer peripherals, a mobile game console and accessories as well as three mobile phones.

The police said they received information on March 17 regarding unauthorised transactions that were made in an online bookstore. Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department worked closely with the store and courier company Ninja Van to trace and arrest the man.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he allegedly obtained the stolen credit card details from an unknown person via messaging platform Telegram. The man, who is also believed to be involved in another similar case lodged earlier this month, will be charged in court today with the offence of unauthorised access to computer materials.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both. Members of the public are reminded that unauthorised use of another individual's credit or debit card is a serious offence. They should call their card-issuing banks immediately if their credit or debit cards are lost or stolen.

How to stay safe

The police advise the public to adopt these crime prevention measures:

• Keep credit and debit cards safe with you at all times.

• Opt in for SMS notifications to be sent to your mobile phone for any charges incurred on your cards.

• Check your bank statements and alert the bank immediately should there be any discrepancies or unauthorised charges.

• Do not give card details to unknown persons.

• Do not reveal one-time passwords to anyone.

• Do not expose your cards. They should be kept in your purse or wallet until you are ready to pay for your purchases.