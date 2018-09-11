Man being investigated for lodging a false report of being assaulted and robbed in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a 34-year-old man who lodged a false report claiming he had been assaulted and robbed by five men.

According to a statement from the police on Tuesday (Sept 11), the man had filed the report on Sept 5, saying that the incident happened along Woodlands Industrial Park E5.

However, officers from the Jurong Police Division detected several inconsistencies in the man's account during the course of investigations.

The police later established that he had provided false information. Investigations against the man are ongoing.

In their statement, the police also said that resources could have been put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies, rather than investigating false reports.

Anyone convicted of giving false information may be jailed up to one year, fined up to $5,000, or both.