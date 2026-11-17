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Man behind ruse to unlawfully claim over $588k in GST refunds gets more than 2 years’ jail

Lim Chit Foo devised a scheme to unlawfully obtain Goods & Services Tax refunds, and claimed more than $588,000 from IRAS over around 10 months.

SINGAPORE – A man jailed in 2022 for cheating the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) of over $11.8 million reoffended shortly after being released from prison in 2023.

For his latest crimes, Lim Chit Foo devised a scheme to unlawfully obtain Goods & Services Tax (GST) refunds, and claimed more than $588,000 from IRAS over around 10 months.

He had reoffended while under a remission order, during which he was supposed to stay out of trouble from August 2024 to September 2027.

On Nov 17, Lim, 43, was sentenced to two years, one month, and seven weeks jail, and ordered to pay a penalty of over $781,000.

He was also ordered to spend an additional 69 weeks behind bars after breaching the remission order.

He had pleaded guilty to 14 GST-related charges involving more than $260,000 and one count of dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct.

Another 29 charges, including those linked to the remaining amount, were considered during his sentencing.

Court documents stated that in 2012, Lim was convicted of undisclosed manpower-related offences and he was sentenced to a year in jail.

Following his release, he cheated IRAS of more than $11.8 million through a scheme in which he created over 200 shell companies to apply for grants from the taxman.

In 2022, Lim was sentenced to nine years and four months’ jail after pleading guilty to cheating charges.

He was released from prison in September 2023 but continued serving his sentence until August 2024 under electronic tagging.

He was later placed on the remission order.

But on multiple occasions in 2024, he helped nine companies evade taxes and made false entries in GST-related forms linked to them.

These false entries resulted in undercharged GST for the companies.

Due to the falsely declared tax amounts, the companies received refunds, which were paid into their bank accounts which Lim controlled.

One of them, known as Met Fabrication Products, received a GST refund of over $16,000 from IRAS in July 2024.

Most of the money was then transferred to a bank account belonging to one Lai Chen Weng .

Acting on Lim’s instructions, his cousin Tong Ken Wei, 30, withdrew $9,000 for Lai’s bank account.

Court documents did not state how Lim’s offences came to light, but he was arrested in November 2024.

In a joint statement, IRAS and the Singapore Police Force said that IRAS conducts regular audit programmes on GST-registered businesses using a risk-based approach, supported by data analytics.

This was done to detect anomalous GST refund claims and ensure the claims comply with GST rules.

The two agencies also said that a reward based on 15% of the tax recovered, capped at $100,000, will be given to informants if the information and/or documents provided lead to a recovery of tax.

All payments are at the discretion of the Comptroller.

IRAS will also ensure that the identities of informants are kept strictly confidential.