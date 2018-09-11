Man attempts to smuggle 180 cartons and 1,041 packets of cigarettes through Tuas Checkpoint - with wife and kid in tow

SINGAPORE - Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers uncovered 180 cartons and 1,041 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes in a car at Tuas Checkpoint on Saturday (Sept 8).

The cigarettes were hidden in various modified compartments of a Singapore-registered car.

According to a Facebook post by ICA, the car was driven by a 35-year-old male Singaporean who was returning back to Singapore with his wife and their seven-year-old son.

Said the ICA: "Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security. The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband."

The case has been referred to Singapore Customs and court proceedings are ongoing.