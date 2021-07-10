Man arrested within 11 hours of robbery involving $22,000

A man was arrested yesterday morning for his suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery, just 11 hours after the heist.

The 30-year-old Singaporean allegedly went to a licensed moneylender at Bukit Batok Street 31 at about 7pm on Thursday and showed a woman working there a handwritten note.

Two notes that were later seized by the police were shown to the media during a press conference yesterday afternoon. The first note read: "Don't panic. Don't shout. This is a robbery. Fill up the bag with money. You have two minutes. Or else!"

The second note, which appeared incomplete, read: "This is a robbery. Don't shout. Don't panic. Put all the money in the bag and nobody will get hurt. Don't try to follow. I know where-"

The man purportedly indicated that he had a knife in his bag.

The victim complied with the man's instructions and handed him $22,000 in cash, whereupon he fled the scene on foot.

But just 11 hours later, the suspect was arrested at Lorong 8 Geylang. Police declined to reveal details on how the man had made his way to Geylang, citing ongoing investigations.

About $18,500 in cash, the two demand notes and a bag were seized by the police.

At the press conference yesterday, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 7.15pm on Thursday, and worked overnight to identify the man and arrest him.

Key to cracking the case was footage obtained from nearby police cameras (polcams), said the Commander of Jurong Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shee Tek Tze.

He said: "The footage from the police cameras were instrumental in the quick resolution of the case."

There are about 90,000 polcams that have been installed islandwide since 2012.

It was reported this year that footage from the cameras have been used to solve some 5,000 cases, including those involving theft and loanshark harassment.

The police said during the Police Workplan Seminar last month that they intend to expand the deployment of polcams to more public areas, such as new HDB blocks, hawker centres and transport nodes.

About 50 officers from the Jurong Police Division, Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department, Police Operations Command Centre and the Public Transport Security Command were involved in the case.

The police are still working to recover the rest of the loot and the knife that was purportedly used in the robbery.

The suspect is believed to have acted alone, and is not known to the victim.

He is expected to be charged today with armed robbery. If convicted, he faces up to 14 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

AC Shee said the suspect covered up his features with a black hat and long-sleeved top, and had avoided leaving any trace of evidence at the crime scene.

But he could not evade all the polcams in the area. A still image from polcam footage that was released to the media showed him walking down a flight of stairs carrying a white bag.

Despite the man's attempts to conceal himself, the police were able to track him down in less than 12 hours. "This did not stop the police from pursuing available leads to quickly identify and arrest him within 11 hours of the reported crime," said AC Shee.