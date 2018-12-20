Man arrested over theft of $35k worth of jewellery

The police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stealing about $35,000 worth of jewellery from a shop in Choa Chu Kang.

The incident at Gold Scale Jewels in Yew Tee Square shopping centre, Block 624 Choa Chu Kang Street 62, took place last Saturday.

It is believed that the man went to the shop and asked to view different pieces of jewellery.

He walked in and out of the shop several times, taking photographs of the jewellery items and asking if he could get a discount on some of the pieces on display.

At one point, he even told the store assistant that he would come back with his girlfriend.

But while the sales assistant was busy attending to other customers, the man allegedly grabbed the jewellery he had asked to look at earlier and fled.

Two employees of the shop ran after him, but he managed to escape with three necklaces and one pendant.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday that the man was arrested the day before by officers from Jurong Police Division, after they established his identity through investigations and with the help of a tip-off.

If found guilty of theft in dwelling, the man could be jailed for up to seven years as well as face a fine.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Lim, the deputy commander of Jurong Police Division, said the case illustrated the close partnership between the police and the community in fighting crime.

"When the police and the community pull together as one, we can make our neighbourhoods a safer place to live, work and play," he said.

Timothy Goh