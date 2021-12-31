Man arrested over abuse of stray cat

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is investigating the case of a stray cat that was allegedly smashed against the wall of a void deck at Block 645 Ang Mo Kio in the early hours of Monday.

A man was arrested on Wednesday evening after AVS was alerted on Monday, said the agency, which comes under the National Parks Board.

The cat, known as Socks, was taken to a Mount Pleasant vet in Jalan Gelenggang. It had a cut on its lip, a fractured tooth and broken bones in its front leg. It had a hind leg that had been broken previously.

The animal was scheduled for surgery yesterday afternoon.

The estimated $7,000 required for Socks' surgery was raised through crowdfunding by Facebook users Winnie Tan and Ning Wong, who publicised the case on the social media platform.

Ms Tan had been feeding the cat since it was abandoned at the void deck in the neighbourhood four years ago as a kitten.

Ms Jessica Kwok, group director at AVS, said: "Safeguarding animal welfare is a shared social responsibility."

She urged witnesses to report cases of animal cruelty to AVS via its website or call its Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

Evidence such as photos and videos is critical to the investigation process, said Ms Kwok, adding that information shared with AVS will be kept confidential.