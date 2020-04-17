Man arrested for throwing items from HDB block

Photos and videos posted on Facebook show a man throwing items from the fourth floor of Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5. A plastic chair, pots and other debris can be seen strewn on the ground at the foot of the block. PHOTOS: IBU NOR/FACEBOOK
The photo above is believed to be the man who committed the act.
A 49-year-old man was arrested after being caught on camera throwing various items down a Yishun Housing Board block yesterday morning.

Videos and photos posted on Facebook show the man in action at Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5.

Various items such as a plastic chair, a reclining chair, pots and other debris can be seen scattered on the ground at the foot of the block.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of rash act at 7.16am and arrested the man. The police are investigating the case.

