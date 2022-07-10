Man arrested for threatening PM Lee on social media after Abe shooting

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for suspected involvement in inciting violence against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with his social media comment.

On Friday, at about 3.10pm, the police received a report on the threat made in the comment section of CNA's Facebook page following news of the shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Officers from the Central Police Division later established the identity of the Facebook user and arrested him within five hours of the report, said the police yesterday.

A laptop, a tablet and four mobile phones were seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of the offence of making or communicating any electronic record containing any incitement to violence is liable to be punished with a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both.

