Man arrested for suspected drink driving after PIE accident

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink driving after he was involved in an accident on the PIE towards Changi Airport at the exit of Jalan Eunos.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call about an accident at around 7.25am on Thursday (Aug 16).

Upon SCDF's arrival, the driver of the car - who is believed to have suffered minor injuries - said that he did not wish to be taken to the hospital.

The accident resulted in a temporary disruption to the flow of traffic. Photos of the accident posted on social media show the car facing sideways at the mouth of the exit, blockingmost of the two-lane road.

Another photo circulating on Telegram shows the car, a grey hatchback, with its front bumper smashed.

Around the time of the accident, SBS Transit tweeted that bus services 5, 59 and 506 were being diverted along the affected stretch.

Normal service resumed around 10 minutes later.