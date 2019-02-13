Man arrested for snatching gold chain from elderly woman

SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Feb 12) for his suspected involvement in a case of snatch theft.

The police received a report that an unknown man had snatched a gold chain from a 76-year-old woman along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 at around 2.40pm on Monday.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio police division managed to establish his identity through ground inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, and the man was later arrested near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at around 10pm on Tuesday.

The man will be charged in court with snatch theft.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of one to seven years and caning.

In their statement, the police reminded members of the public that they may carry a shrill alarm and use it to scare off potential thieves or to attract the attention of other people.