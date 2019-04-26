Man arrested for series of phone scams involving 48 victims

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (April 24) for allegedly cheating at least 48 victims through phone scams over more than a year.

The police said in a statement on Thursday night that they received reports that a man had impersonated a staff member of a business organisation and requested victims working at other outlets to top up his pre-paid mobile card.

These requests were made from December 2017 to April.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division investigated the case and arrested him on Wednesday.

If found guilty of cheating, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

For more information on how to guard against scams, the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on scams may call the police hotline on 1800-25500000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness