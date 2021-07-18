Man arrested for public nuisance at coffee shop

A 41-year-old man was subdued using tasers and arrested on Friday afternoon after allegedly challenging police officers to a fight at a coffee shop near Lavender MRT station.

The man had allegedly thrown chairs in the direction of other patrons at the coffee shop before the police arrived.

The police said on Friday night that they were alerted at around 1.50pm to a case of a man who had turned hostile towards paramedics and members of the public who were attending to him after he fell at a coffee shop at Block 802 French Road.

The man allegedly continued to behave aggressively towards police officers who arrived on the scene, as well as to the people around him.

Said the police: "Despite repeated reminders to the man to comply with officers' instructions, the man allegedly challenged the officers to a fight and charged towards officers."

A video of the incident on Facebook shows the shirtless man shouting as he advances towards a police officer, who fends him off with a baton. Another video that was posted on social media shows another police officer firing a taser at the man, who is not wearing a mask, from behind.

The first officer then tasers the man as well, causing him to slump against a food stall's counter and slide to the ground.

The man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, public nuisance, suspected drug-related offences and theft in dwelling. He was allegedly involved in a case of theft at a pharmacy near the coffee shop.

The police said in their statement that they take into consideration multiple factors, including the safety of the target, before deciding whether to apply force.

"The police have zero tolerance towards acts of violence against public officers performing their duty and offenders will be dealt with firmly," they said.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty can be jailed for up to seven years, and fined or caned.

The offence of public nuisance carries a fine of up to $2,000. If found guilty of theft in dwelling, the man can be jailed for up to seven years and fined. Police investigations are ongoing.