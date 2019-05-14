Man arrested for possession of offensive weapon along Mountbatten Road

SINGAPORE - A man who was seen holding what appeared to be a knife along Mountbatten Road on Monday (May 13) was arrested.

Police said that they had received a call for assistance at 6.14pm.

A 51-year-old man was subsequently arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, as well as a suspected drug-related offence, said the police spokesman.

A user on online discussion platform Reddit, paulch121, said there were four police officers following the man who was "holding onto a knife".

"The guy then turned around and moved towards one of the officers," said the user.

Another user lhc987 who posted a picture of the incident on Reddit said the man "lunged at one of the officers".

Police are investigating the incident.