Man arrested for loan shark harassment after setting fire to three homes

SINGAPORE - A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in multiple loan-shark harassment cases involving fire.

The police said on Thursday (Sept 30) that they were alerted to three cases of loan-shark harassment by fire at Housing Board flats in Jurong West Avenue 1, Boon Lay Avenue and Joo Seng Road on Monday and Tuesday.

Officers identified the suspect through images from CCTV and police cameras, and arrested him on Wednesday.

Items believed to be controlled drugs were also seized.

The man will be charged on Friday for unlicensed moneylending harassment by setting fire.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) is investigating the drug-related offences, police added.

If convicted for unlicensed moneylending harassment, the man can be fined between $5,000 and $50,000.

The offence also carries a mandatory jail term of up to five years and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

The police have reiterated their zero-tolerance stance towards loan-shark harassment activities.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance to the public or disrupt public safety, peace and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law."

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

The public can call the National Crime Prevention Council's "X Ah Long" hotline at 1800-924-5664 or the police at 999 if they suspect that someone they know could be involved in loan sharking activities.