Man arrested over housebreaking and theft in Lengkok Bahru

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Jan 22) over his suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft.

Last Saturday at around 8.25pm, the police received a report that a residential unit at Block 55 Lengkok Bahru had been broken into.

Cash and a mobile phone were reported stolen, the authorities said.

Officers from Clementi Police Division established the man's identity through ground inquiries and with the aid of images from closed-circuit television cameras, and he was subsequently arrested.

A 10-minute video of the incident was posted on social media on Tuesday.

The footage showed the man emptying a red envelope and putting its contents into his pockets.

In the video, the man is shown moving the television and sofa while looking around the living room.

If convicted of housebreaking and theft by day, the man faces a jail term of up to 10 years.

In a statement, the police advised the public to adopt several crime prevention measures, such as refraining from keeping large sums of cash and valuables at home.

The public is also advised to install a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and/or close circuit surveillance cameras to cover access points into their premises.

Residents should ensure that these devices are tested periodically and are in good working condition, the police added.