Man arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle from Yishun carpark

SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday (May 7) about six hours after allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a carpark in Yishun.

The police said that the victim had made a report at 12.13pm on Monday saying that his motorcycle had been stolen from the carpark of Block 148 Yishun Street 11.

The motorcycle was later recovered in the vicinity of Yishun Ring Road.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division were able to establish the identity of the suspect through extensive ground inquiries and using police cameras.

The man was arrested in the vicinity of Yishun Street 11 on the same day at about 6pm.

If found guilty of theft of a motor vehicle, he may be jailed up to seven years and fined.

In their statement on Monday night, the police also advised motorcycle owners to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

- Park your motorcycle in well-lit areas;

- Install an anti-theft alarm on your motorcycle;

- Use a motorcycle canvas to cover the motorcycle, and secure both ends;

- Use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or install a suspension guard; and

- Remove the ignition key and lock the motorcycle, whenever it is left unattended.