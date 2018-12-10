Man arrested for allegedly spending more than $1,800 on stolen credit card

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old was arrested on Monday (Dec 10) for his suspected involvement in using a stolen credit card to make unauthorised retail purchases.

The police said that they received a report on Nov 6 from a man who said several unauthorised transactions amounting to more than $1,800 had been made on his card.

Investigations revealed that he had lost his credit card, and three unauthorised transactions were made on Nov 6.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the suspect and arrested him along Tampines Street 21 on Monday.

He is due to be charged in court on Tuesday. If convicted of cheating, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, and will be fined.

The police said in a statement: "The Police would like to remind merchants and sales staff to exercise vigilance and adopt correct card acceptance procedures when processing credit card transactions.

"They should look out for the name and security features on the card face and if they are suspicious, they should contact their processing bank immediately for advice."

Earlier this year on Nov 2, a man was arrested for allegedly using a lost credit card to rack up more than $500 in purchases.