Man arrested for allegedly molesting female jogger while riding on e-scooter in Bedok Reservoir Road

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty.

In a statement on Saturday (Dec 29), the police said they had received a report from a female victim on Nov 29.

She said she had been molested by a man on an electronic scooter along Bedok Reservoir Road off Jalan Lembah Bedok.

The Straits Times understands that the incident occurred while the woman was jogging at around 5am that day.

She felt someone touch her backside and saw the man ride off on an e-scooter. She called the police immediately.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him in Bedok Reservoir Road on Friday, the police said.

Anyone convicted of outrage of modesty can be jailed for up to two years, or be fined, caned, or a combination of punishments.

Investigations against the man are ongoing, police said.