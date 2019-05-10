Man arrested for allegedly molesting 10-year-old boy in Tampines

SINGAPORE - A 68-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a boy, said the police in a statement on Friday (May 10).

On Thursday, police received a report at 2.55pm that a 10-year-old boy had been molested by an unknown man along Tampines Avenue 9.

Through ground enquiries and the aid of closed-circuit television images, officers from Bedok Police Division identified the man and arrested him along Tampines Street 44 on Friday.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone convicted for outrage of modesty may be jailed for up to five years, fined, or caned, or face any combination of the punishments.