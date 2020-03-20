Man arrested for allegedly cheating woman of more than $92,500 in investment scam

SINGAPORE - A 51-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating a woman of more than $92,500 in cash and jewellery in an investment scam, the police said on Friday (March 20).

He is also suspected to be involved in two other similar cases of cheating, and $13,500 was seized from him when he was arrested on Friday.

He is expected to be charged on Saturday with cheating and if found guilty, could be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

The police are investigating the case.

In its statement, the police also advised the public to be cautious of investments that boast high returns and to check all investment decisions with a licensed financial adviser.

They should also not provide personal details like their name, passport details, contact details or credit card details to strangers.

"Be careful when dealing with unregulated entities," the police warned. "Dealing with unregulated entities mean you have little recourse if things go wrong."

Those with information on such scams can call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

There is also a specific anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 that the public can call.