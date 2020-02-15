Man arrested for allegedly cheating victim of $175,000 over 500 cartons of surgical masks

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating a victim of $175,000 over 500 cartons of surgical face masks.

The police said on Friday night (Feb 14) that they received a report earlier in the day from a victim who claimed he was cheated by an online seller who advertised the sales of the masks on online marketplace Carousell.

The victim paid $175,000 as a deposit for an order of 500 cartons of surgical face masks. The masks were intended to be distributed to the staff of a company.

But after the online seller received the deposit, he became uncontactable and did not deliver the goods.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him on Friday.

The suspect is expected to be charged in court on Saturday with cheating. If found guilty, he can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.