Man arrested after spending more than $500 using credit card belonging to a woman

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Nov 1) for allegedly racking up more than $500 in retail purchases on a credit card a woman had lost.

The incident prompted the police to remind merchants and sales staff to adopt correct card acceptance procedures when processing credit card transactions.

The Straits Times understands that in this incident, it is likely that merchants and sales staff did not exercise due diligence when processing the credit card transactions.

The staff should have spotted the discrepancy between the sex of the suspect, who is male, and the name on the card, which was a woman's.

The police received a report from the victim on Wednesday, after she received an alert from the bank informing her that her credit card had been used for multiple transactions.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had lost her credit card. It was also discovered that 18 unauthorised transactions were made between Oct 27 and 28.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the man and arrested him.

Several pieces of sports apparel, which were purchased using the credit card, were seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted for dishonest misappropriation of property can be jailed for up to two years or fined, or both.

Anyone found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years, and will be fined.

The police said: "The police would like to take this opportunity to remind merchants and sales staff to exercise vigilance and adopt correct card acceptance procedures when processing credit card transactions."

Sales staff and merchants are advised to look out for the name and security features on the face of credit cards when processing transactions.

If the details on the card are suspicious, the staff and merchants should contact their processing bank immediately for advice.