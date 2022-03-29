Man arrested after allegedly spraying paint on cameras, cutting some of their wires

SINGAPORE - A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (March 29) for allegedly spraying paint on cameras and cutting some of their wires.

The police said in a press release that they were alerted at about 10.55pm on Sunday to a case of vandalism at Block 9 North Bridge Road.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly sprayed black paint on eight CCTV cameras and cut the wires of two of these cameras," said the police.

Officers from the Central Police Division arrested the man after establishing his identity through ground inquiries and with the aid of police cameras.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday for vandalism under Section 3 of the Vandalism Act 1966.

If found guilty, he could face up to three years of imprisonment or a fine of up to $2,000, and caning of no fewer than three strokes and no more than eight strokes.

The police said those who commit such inconsiderate acts will be dealt with firmly, as such acts can inconvenience the public and delay police response to people in need.