Man and woman arrested for forging certificates to cheat PUB over reservoir permits

SINGAPORE - A 67-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman employed by him have been arrested for tricking national water agency PUB into giving their company permits to operate boats in reservoirs.

In a statement on Monday (April 6), the police said that they received a report from PUB in August 2017 that the company involved had submitted fake marine surveyor certificates in order to get PUB permits.

They are expected to be charged in court on Tuesday with cheating.

The company was awarded a contract by PUB to remove flotsam and aquatic plant trimming in three reservoirs.

It was then required to send their boats to be involved in this for inspection by PUB's appointed marine survey companies and submit the inspection certificates to get the permits from PUB to operate the vessels in the reservoirs.

However, the company did not sent their vessels for inspection and submitted fake inspection certificates in order to get the permits.

Police investigations found that the man encouraged the woman to forge the inspection certificates and submit them to PUB on 183 occasions between 2012 and 2017 to trick PUB into issuing the permits for the vessels.

Anyone found guilty of forgery for the purpose of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such criminal acts and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," the police said.