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Man allegedly used device to steal bank card details from shoppers at Mustafa Centre

Chinese national Liu Xi was handed one count of illegally obtaining personal information from unsuspecting customers at Mustafa Centre.

SINGAPORE – A man allegedly used a hidden device equipped with near-field communication (NFC) functions to illegally obtain bank card information from unsuspecting customers at Mustafa Centre.

He was detained by security officers at the mall, who noticed that he was moving around suspiciously and standing near customers while carrying a bag containing the NFC device.

The man allegedly positioned the bag near the pockets of the victims.

On Oct 20, Chinese national Liu Xi was handed one count of illegally obtaining personal information.

Liu, 42, will return to the District Court on Oct 27. He has been remanded as investigations continue.

The police said in a statement on Oct 20 that the man was handed over to them on Oct 18 after being detained by security officers.

The NFC device, two power banks, a mobile phone and several bank cards were seized upon his arrest.

If found guilty, Liu can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

“The police take a serious view of such offences and advise members of the public to remain vigilant and safeguard their personal information, including bank card information, from unauthorised access or collection.

“Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law,” the police statement said.