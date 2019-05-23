Man allegedly took upskirt videos of women at Singapore Institute of Management and store

SINGAPORE - The upskirt scourge continues with yet another man hauled to court for allegedly filming women against their will.

Yeong Yao Guo, 32, is accused of taking upskirt videos of two women at the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), and electronics store Gain City.

Both offences are said to have taken place in March last year.

On Thursday (March 23), Yeong was charged in court with two counts of insulting the modesty of women.

He allegedly used his mobile phone to take a video up a woman's skirt at SIM on March 9 last year at about 9.40am.

In the same month, Yeong allegedly filmed an upskirt video of a different woman at the Gain City outlet on Sungei Kadut Drive.

With the passing of the Criminal Law Reform Bill earlier this month, the act of voyeurism, which refers to the non-consensual observation or recording of a person doing a private act, will be a new offence.

Related Story Voyeurs may get caned following changes to Penal Code: Shanmugam

Related Story Teen pleads guilty to recording upskirt videos of teachers by placing phone on bag

It carries a maximum jail term of two years, a fine and caning.

The maximum penalty for insult of modesty, which most voyeurs are currently charged with, is one years' jail and a fine.

The new offence is currently not in force as the Act is not in operation yet.

Yeong, who is represented by lawyer Rajan Supramaniam, will be back in court on June 13.