Man allegedly linked to investment scheme involving gamblers charged; over $2.2m losses caused

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Ong Kah Keong is accused of cheating three people in the investment scheme, with each charge involving between $30,000 and nearly $1.8 million.

SINGAPORE – A man allegedly involved in cheating cases linked to more than $2.2 million in losses was handed three charges on Oct 9.

Ong Kah Keong, 54, is accused of cheating three people in an investment scheme, with each charge involving between $30,000 and nearly $1.8 million.

He is accused of committing the offences between December 2024 and October 2025.

Ong’s case will be mentioned again on Nov 6.

In an earlier statement, the police said that in July 2025, officers received a report stating that a Singaporean man had introduced a woman to an investment scheme in which loans would be extended to gamblers who needed money.

She was also assured of guaranteed returns regardless of the gambling outcomes.

Ong allegedly drafted an “investment loan agreement” and continued soliciting funds from her.

The woman was purportedly deceived into believing the legitimacy of the scheme, and handed an undisclosed sum of money to him.

She realised she had been scammed when no returns materialised, and Ong allegedly became uncontactable.

A police spokesperson said preliminary investigations revealed he is believed to be involved in other cheating cases involving a similar modus operandi, where losses exceeded $2.2 million.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.