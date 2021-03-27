Man admits to rape, sexual abuse of daughter as a child

Time and again over 71/2 years, a man sexually assaulted his daughter when his wife was not at home, a court was told. This started when she was three, and he started raping her after she was nine.

The man, a permanent resident from a European country, regularly showed pornographic videos to her, including one of a child having sex with her father. He even preyed on his daughter's best friend, then nine years old, when she came over to play.

The abuse came to light after the friend was asked to confess her sins before taking her first communion as a Catholic.

Yesterday, the man, who worked here as a product manager, pleaded guilty in the High Court to three counts of rape. The man, 44, and now divorced, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victims' identities.

He will be sentenced on April 19.

Another 19 charges will be considered in sentencing, including four charges of rape and three charges of sexual assault by penetration.

Seeking 30 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane, Deputy Public Prosecutor Yvonne Poon said the man fell utterly short of his roles as the protector and guardian of the girl, now aged 13. "She tolerated years of abuse despite knowing what the accused did to her was wrong, and disliking it; she obeyed him each time he wheedled her into compliance... and she continues to write him letters now, while he is in remand, to tell him that she loves and misses him," she said.

Defence counsel Amarjit Singh Sidhu sought 24 to 26 years' jail. "He concedes that what he did was wrong... It was deplorable," he said.

The court heard that the abuse started at the end of 2011 in the family's rented condominium.

The prosecutor told the court that the girl became afraid of showering alone after she saw people drowning on TV, which led to the man showering with her. He developed a sexual desire for the girl, realised he was a paedophile and there was "no turning back". He sexually exploited her.

After the family moved to another condominium, the abuse became more frequent, the court heard. While the girl's mother was at work or out of the country, he showed child pornography to the girl and carried out various sexual acts on her. The girl said "no" when he wanted to have sex with her, but he told her to try for a few minutes.

She did not tell anyone about the assaults as she did not want her parents to divorce.

When the girl's best friend, a foreigner who lived in the same condominium, came over, he kissed the friend on the lips and told her to keep it a secret, the court was told. Once, he molested both girls at the same time, touching each victim with one hand.

Eventually, the friend stopped coming over. She was in her home country in mid-2019 when she "confessed" that the man had behaved inappropriately with her in 2017. Her parents took her to make a police report when they returned to Singapore.

On July 1, 2019, the police went to the man's home and, after speaking to his daughter who was alone at home, found out about the sexual abuse. The man was later arrested.

The man estimated that he had sex with his daughter 10 to 20 times. He also said he had forced her to perform oral sex on him more often than he raped her.

While he was diagnosed with paedophilic disorder by the Institute of Mental Health, the IMH said the disorder had "no substantive contributory link" to his criminal liability as his cognitive functioning and his capability to break the law to act on his desires were not significantly impaired.