Man admits to punching mum's face, hitting her in the groin

A 30-year-old man has admitted to assaulting his 68-year-old mother in their home over a few years, even using a metal padlock to hit her in the groin.

Andy Koh Ju Hua, who was a master's student at the time of the offences, starved and attacked his mother when he was stressed with schoolwork.

He appeared before a district court yesterday via video link and pleaded guilty to four charges of voluntarily causing hurt to his mother by punching her in the face and using his kneecap to hit her genital area, among other acts of violence. He also did not allow her to shower or make any noise at home.

She ran away several times to seek shelter with other family members, was hospitalised and even placed in a safe house, but insisted on returning home, where her husband also lives, each time.

It was not mentioned if her husband knew about the assaults.

The woman initially refused to make a police report because she did not want to jeopardise her son's future. Koh's case has been adjourned to March 23.

The court heard that the abuse started in 2017. Koh, who claimed to suffer from a psychotic disorder, also kneed his mother in the groin in January 2018. The woman then called a relative for help. She was found at another block by her niece in an unkempt state and complaining of lower abdominal pain. Her niece wanted to call the police but she refused. When she went to the hospital, she said that she had fallen.

In December 2018, Koh hooked a metal padlock around his finger and swung it towards his mother's genital area multiple times, because he was "angry over certain issues".

She called her brother for help, and he found her with a swollen face and her clothes bloodied.

She was taken to Sengkang General Hospital and found to have facial injuries including a nasal bone fracture, and bruising in her pubic region. She was also found to have anaemia, post-menopausal vaginal bleeding and multiple bruises.

The police were called but she told them that she fell in the toilet.

In June last year, her nephew called the police to report the case of family violence after she ran away to a relative's house.

She finally told the doctors that her son had punched her and said she had pain in her lips and chin. Investigations found that Koh had punched her in the mouth thrice.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Magdalene Huang urged the court to sentence Koh to at least 30 weeks' imprisonment, noting that the victim is not only elderly and vulnerable but also residing in the same household as Koh. As his most recent charge occurred after Jan 1 last year, she argued that Koh is liable under the new enhanced provisions for victims in close relationships with the accused.

Calling his manner "especially vicious and cruel", she noted how Koh had earlier denied the offences to the police. An Institute of Mental Health report found that he "displayed a complete lack of remorse".

Addressing the court, Koh said: "I love my mother a lot... I certainly wish to take care of her in her remaining days."

The National University of Singapore said Koh was no longer with the university. Its spokesman said Koh was a graduate student and had been on leave of absence since August 2019. But he did not return to his studies after his leave expired and his candidature was terminated in January this year.