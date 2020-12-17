Man admits to molesting friend in her home after a night out

SINGAPORE - They were friends but after a night out, he molested the 25-year-old woman in her home, leaving her feeling "so shocked and scared that she could not move".

On Thursday (Dec 17), the Singaporean offender, now 30, pleaded guilty in a district court to one count of molestation.

He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

The court heard that the pair had a drinking session with other friends at around 9pm on Nov 15 last year before leaving the bar later at around 1am.

The victim invited the man and two other friends to her home in a Mount Vernon Road condominium to hang out.

One of the friends left the unit at around 3am, while the other fell asleep on a living room sofa.

The offender asked the woman if he could stay overnight and when she agreed, they continued chatting in the living room.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Daniel Ling said: "The accused and the victim talked about 'spooning', which is a sexual topic. After some time, both the victim and the accused fell asleep on the living room floor.

"Some time later, the victim woke up and realised that the accused was hugging her from behind."

She left him to use the toilet and fell asleep in her own bedroom. But she left the door to the room open.

The man woke up soon after and moved to her bed. The victim was shocked to find him resting beside her.

Overcome by temptation, the man slipped his left hand into his friend's top and molested her.

DPP Ling told the court: "Scared and frightened, the victim took the opportunity to roll away from the accused and faced away from him. The victim felt disgusted and outraged.

"Soon after, the accused's alarm went off indicating that it was about 6.30am. The accused got up from the victim's bed and left the (unit)."

The woman told her boyfriend, who was then studying overseas, about her ordeal before finally alerting the police on Nov 21 last year.

DPP Ling had pressed for the man to be sentenced to at least eight months' jail with up to three strokes of the cane, stressing that the offence involved skin-to-skin contact.

Defence lawyer Lim Kia Tong pleaded for his client to be given six months' jail with no caning. Mr Lim also said that his client is remorseful and that the offence was not premeditated.

The offender's bail was set at $15,000 on Thursday and he will be sentenced on Dec 23.

For molestation, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.