Man admits to harassing women after asking for nude photos

Posing as a Caucasian called Jake on dating platform Tinder, a man duped multiple women into sending him their nude pictures.

Ong Chun Siang threatened to expose the images when they ignored him or rejected his requests for sexual favours.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Shen Wanqin said none of the victims succumbed to his threats even though they felt fearful, threatened and harassed.

Instead, they alerted the police and stopped communicating with Ong.

The 25-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty yesterday to two counts of criminal intimidation and a harassment charge.

These three charges involved two women.

One charge under the Films Act and five others - three for harassment and two for criminal intimidation - linked to the pair and two other victims will be considered during sentencing.

Some time in 2018, Ong downloaded a photo of an unknown Caucasian and used it to create a profile on Tinder. He pretended to be a man called Jake and got to know a 30-year-old on the platform on Dec 20 that year.

She later sent him some nude pictures after he urged her to do so.

Ong had told the woman that he would meet her on Dec 29, 2018, but decided not to do so that day.

He admitted that he had lied about his identity. He also claimed that he had deleted her pictures when, in fact, he had not.

The court heard that Ong was "infuriated" when the woman stopped communicating with him on Jan 1, 2019.

To punish her, he set up a fake profile on dating app OkCupid showing her real name, age and mobile phone number without her knowledge and consent.

The prosecutor said Ong stated on the profile that she was "looking for men" and "hookups". He further uploaded two nude photographs showing her breasts and face.

The woman started receiving messages from strangers asking for sex.

With her friends' help, she found the fake profile and told OkCupid to remove it. The platform did so on Jan 7, 2019.

The woman alerted the police and officers decided to ambush Ong. She duped him into thinking that they would be having sex and the pair met near a Middle Road hotel on Feb 8, 2019.

Police officers in the vicinity arrested Ong.

The court heard that he also committed similar offences against a 29-year-old woman whom he met on Tinder on Dec 23, 2018.

Ong's case has been adjourned to next month.