Man admits pushing CNB officer who fell and fractured his hip bone

SINGAPORE - A man who was trying to evade arrest used a motorcycle helmet to shove a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer, causing the latter to fall and fracture a bone in his right hip.

Muhammad Nabilah Yusoff, 29, a Singaporean, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Feb 9) to voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant.

He also admitted to an unrelated charge of disturbing the peace by fighting in a public place.

The CNB officer and four colleagues were observing a black car in a Woodlands car park for suspected drug-related activities on May 21 last year when they spotted Nabilah walking towards the vehicle.

When the officers identified themselves to him, Nabilah sprinted towards the car, entered the driver's seat and turned on the engine.

Two of the officers drove their own vehicle in front of the car to prevent it from leaving as Nabilah floored the accelerator.

The car surged forward but he was unable to drive away. The officers then smashed all of its windows.

Undeterred, Nabilah moved to the rear passenger seat and tried to get away.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Heershan Kaur said: "At this point, in order to prevent the accused person from exiting the vehicle, the victim squatted on an elevated ledge directly beside the door of the right rear passenger seat. The victim told the accused person to stay inside the vehicle.

"Suddenly, the accused person jumped out from the rear window with his motorcycle helmet with enough force such that he could get over the ledge. He then used the motorcycle helmet to push the victim as he jumped out from the rear window, with intent to deter the victim from executing his duty."

The officer fell from a height of about a metre and felt a sharp pain around his right thigh when he hit the ground.

"The victim then rolled down the slope together with the accused person where a struggle ensued. The victim grabbed onto the accused person's leg as he tried to flee...Three other CNB officers immediately pinned the accused person down, placing him under arrest," said DPP Kaur.

The injured CNB officer was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and later given 54 days of hospitalisation leave.

Separately, Nabilah also admitted that he had disturbed the public peace by fighting in a car park near Tanjong Katong Complex on June 4, 2019.

He will be sentenced on March 31.

For causing grievous hurt to a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned.