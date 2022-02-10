Man admits letting unvaccinated retiree use his jab status to enter bar

A Malaysian man yesterday admitted to allowing an unvaccinated man to use his TraceTogether app and vaccination status to enter a bar in Sentosa.

Kiran Singh Rughbir Singh, 37, appeared before a district court and pleaded guilty to one count of cheating by personation.

The court heard that on Sept 9 last year, Singh went for drinks with his then girlfriend and a 65-year-old retiree, Utheyakumar Nallathamby. But Utheyakumar was denied entry into Bikini Bar by an employee as he was unvaccinated. At the time, only vaccinated people were allowed to dine in.

Singh suggested his girlfriend and Utheyakumar go to Coastes Bar nearby and use his TraceTogether app and the vaccination status shown on his phone to get into the bar while he waited outside.

Utheyakumar was allowed into the bar after doing so.

A bar employee there asked Utheyakumar and Singh's girlfriend to confirm that the information displayed on their phones showed their vaccination statuses. They both said "yes".

"In doing so, the accused and Utheyakumar intended to circumvent the SMMs (safe management measures) to enable Utheyakumar to enter and dine on the premises of Coastes Bar despite Utheyakumar's unvaccinated status," Deputy Public Prosecutor Shen Wanqin told the court.

While the pair were having drinks, the Bikini Bar employee who had earlier refused Utheyakumar entry recognised him and recalled that he was unvaccinated.

The employee told the staff at Coastes Bar, who then checked the phone Utheyakumar was carrying and realised that he was using Singh's phone, TraceTogether app and vaccination status.

The police were alerted.

Singh is due to be sentenced on Feb 25. The case against Utheyakumar is pending.

For cheating by personation, Singh can be jailed for up to five years, fined or both.