Man accused of threatening to kill cop charged with offences linked to Covid-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE - A Russian man accused of molesting a woman and threatening to kill a police officer has also been charged with offences related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Andrei Larionov, who appeared in a district court on Thursday (May 28), now faces 12 charges, including one of molestation and four under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

He was outside the Le Noir club in Clarke Quay around 1am on Dec 7 last year when he allegedly molested a woman by grabbing her buttock.

Larionov, 40 then threatened to kill Sergeant Muhammad Zuldudail Harman that morning when the police officer arrived at the scene, the court heard.

He is also accused of unlawfully leaving his home on April 20 during the circuit breaker period and failing to wear a mask at the Orchard Plaza shopping mall around 4pm that day.

Larionov allegedly spat at a man in the mall and told him: "If this is Russia, I will shoot you."

A series of offences allegedly occurred two days later when the Russian again left his home unlawfully and failed to wear a mask.

He was said to be drunk at Lorong 32 Geylang and annoyed a member of the public by shouting "indiscriminately" at around 5.30pm.

When police arrived about 10 minutes later, the court heard that he allegedly swore at Inspector Rustam Affendi.

Separately, Larionov is accused of being drunk and naked at the public guardhouse of the Tanglin Police Divisional Headquarters in Kampong Java Road around 11am on May 2.

He was offered bail of $15,000. The case was adjourned to June 11.

A first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000 for each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.

A molestation conviction can bring jail for up to two years, a fine or caning.