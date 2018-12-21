Man accused of theft taken to crime scene

A 23-year-old man, accused of stealing more than $35,000 worth of valuables from a jewellery store, was taken back to the crime scene yesterday, where he was seen struggling with police officers.

Toh Xin Ann, who was arrested on Monday, also flashed an obscene sign at the media when he spotted them in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang Street 62.

He was charged in court on Wednesday with one count of theft. He allegedly went to Gold Scale Jewels at Yew Tee Square at around 4.30pm last Saturday and made off with three gold necklaces and a pendant. They were worth between $2,221 and $11,701.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 3pm yesterday, Toh was inside a police car.

He was later taken to a stairwell near the jewellery store by police officers, and they spent about 10 minutes there.

Thereafter, Toh spoke to the officers when they were about 15m away from the shop and he struggled as they led him away at around 3.30pm.

Toh, who had not been offered bail, is now remanded at Woodlands Police Division. He will be back in court next Wednesday. If convicted of theft, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Shaffiq Alkhatib and Fabian Koh