Straitstimes.com header logo

Man charged over allegedly operating unlicensed money transfer business linked to over $38m

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

More than $314,000 in cash and 30 ATM cards were seized, among other items, during a raid of the operations on April 8.

More than $314,000 in cash and 30 ATM cards were seized, among other items, during a raid of the operations on April 8.

PHOTO: SPF

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

avatar-alt

Shaffiq Alkhatib

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A man accused of operating an unlicensed cross-border money transfer business linked to more than $38 million in total was handed four charges on April 24.

Indian national Raju Krishnamoorthi, 45, was charged with two counts of operating such a business.

He was also charged with engaging in unlicensed remittance activities as a self-employed foreigner without a valid work pass, and conspiring with a director of a company to abet a false declaration in a work pass application.

Raju’s alleged accomplice, a 33-year-old Indian national who was supposed to be charged on April 24, had a warrant of arrest issued against him after he failed to turn up in court.

A review on the matter will be held in June.

Court documents stated that Raju was allegedly a self-employed foreigner without a valid work pass between March 2024 and April 2025.

Despite this, he purportedly engaged in unlicensed remittance services activities in Singapore when he did not have such a pass.

On July 12, 2024, he allegedly engaged in a conspiracy with one Manickam Suresh Kumar, who is not the 33-year-old man, to give a false statement in a work pass application.

Raju is accused of abetting to make the statement, lying that he would be employed at a company called Sky-V Engineering & Construction as a coordinator.

Between March 1, 2024 and Feb 28, 2025, he allegedly operated an unlicensed cross-border money transfer business in Singapore by accepting more than $10 million.

The amount was purportedly meant to be transmitted to people in India.

Between Feb 28 and April 8, 2025, he is said to have engaged in a conspiracy with someone known only as “Syed” to commit a similar offence linked to more than $28 million.

In an earlier joint statement, the police and the Ministry of Manpower said that the police conducted a raid in Norris Road in Little India after receiving a tip-off.

They then discovered that Raju had purportedly carried out unlicensed cross-border money transfer services.

During the raid, the officers seized more than $314,000 in cash, 30 ATM cards, one hard disk, two mobile phones and multiple remittance transaction record books.

Raju’s case will be mentioned again in court in May.

More on this topic
2 men to be charged with providing illegal payment, remittance services involving over $38 million
Man linked to illegal moneylending stalls admits to offences after earlier plea retracted
See more on

Singapore courts

Crime

Financial crimes

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.