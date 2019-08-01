Man accused of online scam involving tickets of International Champions Cup football match

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old man went on Carousell, the online classifieds platform, to sell Category 1 tickets to the International Champions Cup football match on July 20 between Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Alamshakur Ramjansha allegedly duped at least five people to pay between $250 and $450 for a pair of tickets, according to court documents.

But after they transferred the money into his bank account, the victims were unable to contact him.

On Thursday (Aug 1), two days after his arrest, Alamshakur was charged with five counts of cheating.

He is accused of committing the offences while out of prison on a remission order, which is usually given to inmates for good behaviour.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday that he is believed to be involved in more than 10 cases of e-commerce scams amounting to at least $3,800, based on preliminary investigations by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department.

For cheating, he could be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

At least 133 people have fallen victim in the first five months of this year to e-commerce scams involving the sale of concert and event tickets, the police said on Sunday (July 28) in an advisory on e-commerce scams.

The advisory was issued ahead of several events and concerts planned in the next few months.

People can go to scamalert.sg for more information on scams or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Those with information on scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.