Man accused of killing wife in AMK flat to return to crime scene

A man who allegedly murdered his wife will be taken to the scene of the crime in the next week, a police prosecutor told the court yesterday.

Following the completion of his psychiatric evaluation at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre, David Brian Chow Kwok-Hun will be remanded to the Central Police Division.

Chow, 33, is alleged to have killed his wife, Ms Isabel Elizabeth Francis, 30, at a residential unit in Ang Mo Kio Street 23 on Jan 11.

A friend of the deceased told The Straits Times that the woman was pregnant at the time.

While at the scene of crime, Chow will also assist in recovering exhibits, said the police prosecutor.

Chow, who appeared in court via video link yesterday, is represented by new lawyers - Mr Shashi Nathan, Mr Jeremy Pereira and Ms Laura Yeo - following the discharge of his previous lawyers.

Mr Nathan told the court Chow was granted permission to meet his parents and brother yesterday and that he will be speaking to his client to take instructions in about two weeks.

In an earlier statement, the police said they were alerted to someone being stabbed at the flat at about 7.35am on Jan 11.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Ms Francis lying motionless in the unit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chow was taken to hospital with injuries. He was charged with murder by a field magistrate at Tan Tock Seng Hospital the next day.

A check of the Registry of Marriages records showed that Chow and Ms Francis got married in 2019.

The Straits Times previously spoke to a part-time student at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, who said she had met Ms Francis in January last year when they started a juris doctor graduate law degree course together.

The woman, who declined to be named, said she was told by Ms Francis that she was pregnant and expecting to give birth around the middle of this year.

She added that Ms Francis had landed a job in marketing last year.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Francis started a full-time job at Deliveroo as an assistant manager in brand campaigns and partnerships last October.

Offenders convicted of murder could face the death penalty or be jailed for life and caned.