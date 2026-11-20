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Man accused of hurting woman in robbery attempt with nail clipper ‘knife’ charged

The man had allegedly held onto the woman and pointed the extended nail file of a nail clipper to her chest while demanding $2,000 from her.

SINGAPORE - A man accused of hurting a woman while trying to rob her of $3,000 using a nail clipper “knife” was charged on Nov 20.

Toa Sim Ho, 60, a Malaysian, faces a charge of voluntarily causing hurt in a robbery attempt involving the 29-year-old woman.

The alleged incident happened near a lift lobby at the ground floor of Block 342, Woodlands Avenue 1 at around 5.30pm on Nov 18.

In an earlier statement, the police said Toa and the woman knew each other.

Police added that preliminary investigations revealed he had held onto the woman, pointed the nail clipper to her chest, and told her to hand over the money.

Officers arrested him within two hours.

Toa’s case has been adjourned to Nov 27.

A person convicted of the offence can be jailed for between five and 20 years, and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Toa, however, is exempted from caning as he is over 50 years old.