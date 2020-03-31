Man accused of engaging in conspiracy with teen girlfriend to kill his father walks out a free man

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man accused of a conspiracy to kill his own father was cleared of the charge on Tuesday (March 31).

With the charge withdrawn, Mr Rammel Singh Swaran Singh walks away a free man. He was earlier accused of conspiring with his then girlfriend to kill his father - Mr Swaran Singh Ram Singh, 60.

Having been given a discharge amounting to an acquittal, Mr Rammel Singh cannot be charged for the same offence again.

Meanwhile, his former girlfriend - Lai Li Ting, 17 - had a charge of attempted murder reduced to assault. The reasons for the decisions on Tuesday were not mentioned.

The alleged conspiracy was said to have been hatched between Sept 24 and 30 last year.

Lai allegedly attacked Mr Swaran Singh with a knife at Block 126 Marsiling Rise at around 6pm on Sept 30 last year.

He suffered superficial wounds to his left thumb, left index finger and right middle finger.

The Straits Times understands that the couple are no longer together.

Lai and Mr Rammel Singh, who are both Singaporeans, were expressionless when they appeared in court via video link.

Lai, who intends to plead guilty to the reduced charge, will be back in court on April 13.

The teenager, who is represented by lawyers Josephus Tan and Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation, was offered bail of $10,000.

As part of her conditions, she must not contact Mr Swaran Singh and any member of his family. She has to remain indoors from 10pm and 6am every day and she must surrender all travel documents in her possession.

Lai must also refrain from committing any offences while out on bail.

Offenders convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned.

Women are not caned.