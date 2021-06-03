Man accused of consensual incest with adult daughter

In a rare case, a man was yesterday charged in court with having consensual sex with his daughter, who was then 30 years old.

They allegedly had sexual intercourse in a flat on May 17, 2019.

The man was also charged with attempted incest, after he tried to have sex with her again on Oct 20 that year.

The 56-year-old Singaporean and his daughter cannot be named due to a gag order. The court heard that the man intends to admit to his offences on June 21.

His daughter, now 32, was not charged yesterday, and the outcome of her case was not disclosed in court papers.

It is an offence under the law for a man to take part in consensual sexual activities with close relatives. Section 376G of the Penal Code now makes clear that a woman can also be a perpetrator.

The last reported case of consensual incest was when a man was dealt with in court in January 2011. This was the first such case in Singapore.

The man, a plumber who was then 47 years old, was sentenced to three years' jail for having sex with his daughter in 2008.

The daughter, who was 20 at the time of the offence, was placed on one year's probation in January 2012 for having sex with her father.

In the latest case, the court heard that the man was under a remission order when he allegedly committed the offences. He had been released from prison in 2019 for offences not stated in court documents.

As part of the order, he was supposed to stay out of trouble from May 14, 2019, to Jan 11 this year. He is accused of breaching it when he allegedly had sex with his daughter.

Offenders convicted of incest can be jailed for up to five years.

If convicted of having sex with his daughter, the man could spend an additional 606 days behind bars, which is the remaining duration of his remission order.