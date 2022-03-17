Man accused of assaulting driver allegedly reoffended after serving preventive detention

SINGAPORE - An elderly man accused of assaulting a bus driver last November is said to be a recalcitrant offender.

According to court documents, Ahmad Robinson, now 70, was convicted of morphine consumption in 2002 and given 10 years' preventive detention.

In preventive detention, a recalcitrant offender aged over 30 receives a substantial period of imprisonment to protect the public. The detention order can last up to 20 years.

Ahmad is said to have returned to a life of crime after serving his earlier jail term.

He allegedly consumed morphine around Sept 17 last year, and is said to have assaulted bus driver Hew Kim Keong, 62, about two months later.

Ahmad, who appeared in court on Thursday (March 17), currently faces six charges in all for offences including drug abuse and voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Mr Hew.

Ahmad and Aziz Khan Sher Khan, 61, allegedly failed to wear their masks properly after they boarded bus service 2 near Selarang Halfway House in Upper Changi Road North at around 11am on Nov 2 last year.

The police had said in an earlier statement that the two Singaporean men became upset when Mr Hew, who was driving the bus, reminded them to wear their masks in the right manner.

Both men then allegedly beat up Mr Hew, causing him to suffer a nasal bone fracture. Police arrested Ahmad and Khan later that day.

On Nov 3 last year, they were each charged with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Mr Hew.

Khan pleaded guilty to his role in the attack and was sentenced to 10 months' jail last December.

He was also ordered to spend an additional 24 days behind bars as he had committed the offence while he was out on remission over an earlier jail term.

Meanwhile, Ahmad had a warrant of arrest was issued against him on Dec 1 last year when he failed to turn up in court after he was charged over his alleged role in Mr Hew's attack.

He was caught earlier this year and is said to have committed more offences while he was on the run.