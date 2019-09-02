Man, 82, arrested after flatmate is found dead

An elderly woman was found dead in her Toa Payoh flat yesterday morning in a suspected murder case.

The 79-year-old woman, identified as Madam Lim Soy Moi, was found motionless in a unit at Block 191 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The police said they received a call requesting assistance at about 3.40am.

An 82-year-old man, identified as Pak Kian Huat, was subsequently arrested in connection with Madam Lim's death.

He will be charged in court today.

The Straits Times understands from some neighbours that the two were not married but had lived in the flat on the 21st storey of the point block for more than 20 years.

Yesterday morning, police officers cordoned off the flat and were seen gathering evidence from inside the unit, including personal items such as a pillow and pillowcase, reported Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao.

Blood-stained footprints were seen on the floor inside the unit and there were drops of blood on the ground outside the flat.

Two men, believed to be Madam Lim's relatives, were seen entering the flat. They declined to speak to the media.

Neighbours The Straits Times spoke to said they recognised the couple but did not know them well.

They described Madam Lim as a friendly person who looked younger than her age, and said they had never heard any arguments or quarrels coming from the unit.

Retiree Goh Leng Sim, 86, said she usually bumped into Madam Lim when the latter was going out to exercise in the morning.

She said the victim worked at the McDonald's Safra Toa Payoh outlet and had two sons and two daughters.

Madam Goh added that she did not think Pak was employed, as she usually saw him around the area in the day.

The Straits Times visited the McDonald's outlet and confirmed that Madam Lim had been working there part time since 2013 but resigned a few months ago.

A former colleague, who declined to be named, said the staff called Madam Lim "Ah Ma" and were very fond of her, adding: "She always treated the younger ones like her own grandchildren."

Police have classified the case as murder.