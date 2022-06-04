Man, 72, molested mentally disabled woman

An elderly man and a mentally disabled woman had frequent interactions. But things took a criminal turn when he approached the 28-year-old after she stepped out of a lift at her block of flats and molested her.

The 72-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to 15 months' jail after he pleaded guilty to a molestation charge and was given an additional three months' jail in lieu of caning as he cannot be caned due to his age.

Details about the man, the nature of his relationship with the victim and the location where the crime took place cannot be revealed owing to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bharat S. Punjabi said the woman had been diagnosed with mild to moderate intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder.

He said: "The victim has also been assessed to be unable to demonstrate the capacity to consent to sexual acts.

"By virtue of her mental disability, the victim is incapable of protecting herself from abuse and is thereby a vulnerable adult."

On Sept 17, 2019, the man talked to the victim at the void deck and found out she would be returning home at around 4pm that day.

That afternoon, he waited at a lift lobby near her home and molested her after she stepped out of the lift and was walking to her flat at about 4.15pm.

A closed-circuit television camera belonging to one of the victim's neighbours captured him committing the offence. The neighbour alerted the victim's older brother, who lodged a police report the next day. Officers arrested the molester later that day.

For molesting a vulnerable person, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined or caned.

The man cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.