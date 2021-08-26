Man, 65, back behind bars for molesting grandkid

A man who was sentenced to jail and caning in 1999 for offences including raping his own daughter is back in jail after he molested his 16-year-old granddaughter numerous times.

On one occasion, he also asked the girl's younger sister for sex, but was scolded by the 15-year-old girl. The man cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the girls' identities.

The 65-year-old Singaporean cleaner was yesterday sentenced to two years and nine months' jail. He had pleaded guilty to three counts of molestation and one count of exploitative sexual communication with a minor below 18.

All four charges involved the older victim. Five other charges including one count of insulting the younger girl's modesty were taken into consideration.

In 1999, the man was given 12 years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane for sexual offences involving his then 14-year-old daughter and four of her friends who were between 13 and 17 years old at the time. After his release, he targeted his own granddaughters in 2019 and last year.

Court documents do not state if the two girls are the children of his daughter whom he had sexually abused earlier.

In the latest case, the 16-year-old victim was at the man's Tampines flat in October 2019 when he molested her while his wife was at work.

After committing the offence, he told the girl not to tell his wife what had happened, and the teen obeyed out of fear. Two months later, the girl moved in to his flat after her mother threw her out after a quarrel.

She remained there as she had nowhere else to go. Her sister moved in later, the court heard. The older girl was alone at home with the man in December 2019 when he molested her again.

The deputy public prosecutor said: "In January 2020, the victim could no longer keep this a secret and confided in her aunt of the accused's sexual assaults.

"The aunt informed her mother, who is the accused's wife and the victim's grandmother. The victim's grandmother reprimanded the accused, who apologised and promised not to sexually assault the victim again."

But the man broke his promise on March 12 last year when he molested the teen again after showing her a pornographic video. She left the flat and a report was lodged two days later.

The man cannot be caned, as he is over 50 years old.