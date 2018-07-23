Man, 64, nabbed after allegedly attacking woman with hammer near Ang Mo Kio MRT station

SINGAPORE - A 64-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly used a hammer to hit a woman near Ang Mo Kio MRT station on Sunday afternoon (July 22).

He had fled the scene after the alleged attack.

In a press release on Monday, the police said the suspect is believed to be involved in a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

The 54-year-old victim suffered injuries to her head and was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division managed to track down the man, who was found drunk at a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

A sling bag and a hammer were seized as case exhibits.

If convicted, the man may be imprisoned for up to seven years, or face a fine, or caning, or any combination of these punishments.