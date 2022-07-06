Man, 55, arrested for outrage of modesty

Updated
Published
34 min ago

SINGAPORE -A man, 55, was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at Holland Drive on Wednesday (July 6).

In a statement, the Singapore Police Force said it received a report at about 12.40pm on Wednesday that a woman was purportedly molested by an unknown man there.

"Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within four hours from the report," said the police.

He will be charged in court on Thursday (July 7).

If found guilty of outrage of modesty, the man may be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or any combination of these punishments.

More On This Topic
Jail for man who tied up, molested woman during burglary in 2008 and then fled S'pore
Senior cabin crew member who molested two subordinates handed more jail time

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top