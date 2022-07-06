Man, 55, arrested for outrage of modesty

SINGAPORE -A man, 55, was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at Holland Drive on Wednesday (July 6).

In a statement, the Singapore Police Force said it received a report at about 12.40pm on Wednesday that a woman was purportedly molested by an unknown man there.

"Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within four hours from the report," said the police.

He will be charged in court on Thursday (July 7).

If found guilty of outrage of modesty, the man may be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or any combination of these punishments.