Man arrested over Boon Lay Shopping Centre carpark fire which damaged 6 vehicles

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a Wednesday (Oct 17) fire at the Boon Lay Shopping Centre carpark.

In a statement, the police said that the man was arrested for mischief by fire at about 12.10am on Thursday.

Officers from Jurong Police Division nabbed the man within a day of the incident with the aid of images from police cameras and ground inquiries, the police said.

The Straits Times reported on Wednesday that several vehicles at the 221 Boon Lay Place mall's carpark had been engulfed in the fire.

Five motorcycles and a car were damaged, but there were no injuries reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force extinguished the fire using one water jet, two compressed air foam backpacks and one fire extinguisher.

The suspect is expected to be charged in court on Friday with mischief by fire with intent to cause damage to property.

If found guilty, the man may be jailed for up to seven years with a fine.